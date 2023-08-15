Weather Alert Continues: Record breaking heat today with slight cooling into Wednesday

Weather Alerts will continue into Wednesday across the state. Record-breaking heat took over the region again Tuesday for a few areas-- Olympia went sailing into the triple-digit territory at 100!

More record heat hit the Northwest WA coast at Quillayute with a high of 93. That ties the record set back in 2020.

While SeaTac went well above normal today by 17 degrees today, the airport did not set a record, but we were close….just one degree shy of tying the 96 set back in 2010.

We'll be warm overnight again with lows only cooling into the mid to upper 60s for many, with some spots in the low 70s.

Strong high pressure remains in control over the PNW through Wednesday, keeping temperatures in the HOT zone. This will keep us under a couple of alerts.

Our "Heat Advisory" and "Excessive Heat Warning" will finally expire tomorrow night at 11 p.m. And don't forget the hot and dry conditions are extremely dangerous for fire weather, especially since we are not forecasting rain in the near future.

Also, our extreme temps are especially concerning for those who suffer from heat-related illnesses. Fire danger is also extremely high.

Make sure to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, and don't forget to check in on relatives and neighbors during this time.

Wednesday's highs are forecast to run several degrees cooler, with Seattle landing near 92. Most communities west of the Cascades should stay clear of triple-digit temps.

Water temperatures have now warmed into the mid to upper 70s for our area lakes, with Puget Sound and local rivers still running very cool in the mid-50s.

Air quality alerts are up for two counties east of the mountains. We expect diminishing index levels for Chelan and Okanogan Counties through the end of the week as fires send smoke into the atmosphere. Levels will fluctuate from "moderate" to "unhealthy" at times.

By late Thursday into Friday, our stubborn high says goodbye and moves on to the southeast. This will open the door for cooler air to move in from the north. Our FOX Weather Team is forecasting highs near normal, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Stay cool and hang in there folks! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

