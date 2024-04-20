Roller coaster spring weather for Seattle

Hope you've thoroughly enjoyed our warm sunshine the last few days. This weekend, get ready for a mini roller coaster of temperatures around Western Washington!

Soak up the glorious sunshine early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s to low 70s before a cold front moves through this afternoon.

This incoming front could spark some light showers in Puget Sound by 2-5 p.m. It'll be cloudier and breezy, too. In general, gusts could range between 20-30 mph with gusts potentially to 35 mph in some areas.

We can't rule out a couple lightning strikes with today's system. There might be small hail or even graupel with heavier showers.

A convergence zone could develop in the wake of the cold front, possibly forming over parts of King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties.

Light mountain snow could fall tonight to Sunday. Accumulations at Snoqualmie Pass look very unlikely. There might be a slushy trace to an inch at White or Stevens Pass. A couple inches could stack up over the Mount Baker area.

Temperatures will cool behind this cold front. There's a small chance for some frost formation in outlying areas Sunday night to Monday morning. Stay tuned for more details!

Isolated showers linger Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be brighter and warmer. Occasional light showers are on deck Wednesday through Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend and keep a rain jacket with you!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone