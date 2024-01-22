Seattle weather: Scattered showers to start Tuesday, drier afternoon

Temperatures today reached the low 50s with plenty of widespread rain showers.

Scattered showers will continue this evening into the overnight hours. A mix of rain and snow showers for the Cascade Mountain passes.

Overnight lows will be well above average, dropping only into the low to mid 40s.

Scattered showers will be around to start Tuesday. Rain should remain on the lighter side.

Snow levels will be high Tuesday, with a mix of rain and snow showers possible in the morning for the passes. Mixed rain and snow showers through the middle of the week.

Showers will taper Tuesday midday, with drier skies by the afternoon. A few sunbreaks are also possible.

Highs Tuesday will again be in the low 50s, several degrees above average for this time of the year.

Rain will remain in the forecast through the extended, with heavier rain expected Wednesday. Warmer temperatures will be in the forecast next week-- even getting close to record highs Sunday into Monday.