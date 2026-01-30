Seattle weather: Drier and warmer Saturday ahead

The Brief A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County through Saturday morning, where minor flooding continues to impact local roads. Saturday will start with scattered showers, but skies will clear by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 50s—well above the typical late-January average. Another system arrives Sunday and Monday, bringing more rain and dropping snow levels to 4,500 feet before a "downright warm" Tuesday and Wednesday that may challenge record highs near 60 degrees.



Temperatures will remain well above average for the next several days around the Puget Sound area with a nice Saturday ahead.

Friday night will bring a few scattered showers, but most areas will be mainly dry with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

It will be a mild and mainly dry Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County through Saturday morning. Minor flooding is expected.

After a few quick-hitting Saturday morning showers, the rest of the day looks dry with increasing sunshine.

Showers are still likely on Sunday and Monday. Snow levels will drop to the 4,500 to 5,500 range, so the lower mountain passes should be just wet.

Snow levels will remain above the passes over the coming week in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Dry and downright warm January weather hits Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be flirting with record highs next week.

Damp and breezy weather is in the forecast for Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Lacey eviction leads to arson, authorities say

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.