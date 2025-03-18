Seattle weather: Mainly dry Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

The Brief The Puget Sound area will be mostly dry with some sunshine, and light showers may affect the south sound in the evening. Wet weather systems will return mid-week, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds Wednesday night. Heavier rain is expected Thursday night into Friday and again on Sunday, as snow levels rise and temperatures warm early next week.



Most of the Puget Sound area will be mainly dry today with a few light showers impacting the south sound this evening.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring some sunshine to Western Washington today. There is a chance of a few light showers in the south sound this afternoon and early evening, but even those areas will be more dry than wet.

It will be cool and partly cloudy with mainly dry conditions Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heavy rains return to Seattle

What's next:

As the ridge shifts east on Wednesday, it will open the door to more wet weather systems in the second half of the week. Wednesday morning, widespread rain will develop on the coast and try to push into the Puget Sound area in the afternoon. Expect on and off showers during this time with widespread rain holding off until after sunset. Winds will be gusty Wednesday night in the usual spots in the north Puget Sound, the coast, and the Admiralty Inlet.

The next rounds of heavier rain and breezy winds hit Thursday night into Friday, and then again on Sunday.

Snowpack has improved over the past few weeks in the Washington Cascades. Cooler March temperatures and more precipitation have helped build snowpack, even though many areas are still below average.

Washington has seen a rise in snowpack in March due to cooler temperatures and more precipitation. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will rise sharply on Sunday, with mountain snow shifting to rain.

A graph showing the snow level in the Washington Cascades for the next 7 days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Early next week looks much warmer with highs close to 60 degrees Monday.

It will be cool with unsettled weather the next 7 days in Seattle with warmer temperatures by next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Audio of 911 call released in Idaho student murders case

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off in Seattle with rainy parade, more events

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.