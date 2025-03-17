Seattle weather: A brief break in the rain on Tuesday

The Brief The unsettled weather will continue into the week with more chances of lowland and mountain snow. A weak ridge of high pressure will bring a drier day for Tuesday, though a spotty shower is possible for some.



After a stormy St. Patrick's Day afternoon, the heavy rain and gusty winds cleared out in time to enjoy a beautiful sunset. There may even be a rainbow and pot of gold hiding somewhere in western Washington.

The sun popped out just in time for a beautiful sunset on St. Patrick's Day.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring a drier day for Tuesday. A spotty shower is possible for some, but overall conditions will be more dry than wet. Mountain snow will also wrap up shortly after noon. Skiers and snowboarders will enjoy some fresh powder and bluebird skiing.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring mainly dry conditions by Tuesday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will again be a little cooler than average, but we will enjoy more sunbreaks during the day before rain and breezy winds pick up again on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Mainly dry skies are forecast around the area tomorrow.

What's next:

The unsettled weather will continue into the week with more chances of lowland and mountain snow. We finally see highs warm back to near 60 by early next week.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring drier weather on Tuesday, but rain will return by the middle of the week. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Audio of 911 call released in Idaho student murders case

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating: report

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.