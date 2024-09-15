Seattle weather: Dry weather, chance to see northern lights Monday

Drier and sunnier weather is forecast for Sunday afternoon in Seattle. Mostly clear skies are predicted overnight: this will enhance the viewing of the aurora borealis!



Western Washington has the chance to see the northern lights early Monday morning (the best viewing will be between two and five a.m.). Mother Nature will be serving up wonderful conditions: shower-free skies and very few clouds.



A few tips for viewing the aurora borealis: try to get away from the city lights and look to the northern horizon. Interestingly enough, your phone's camera can better detect the colors than the naked eye. This event won't be nearly as impressive as the one in May (do you remember that?). But it's still a cool opportunity to see those famous bright hues along the horizon.



Remember that space weather forecasting is challenging, so these conditions are certainly subject to change.

Seattle has a chance to see the northern lights early Monday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In terms of the weather closer to home, we're forecasting highs to remain below average all week - fluctuating in the 60s. Overnight lows will tumble to the 50s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Sunday.

Highs will peak in the mid 60s for most backyards in and surrounding Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It could be rather chilly in many places early Monday. Some of the valleys and South Sound communities could wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s! Make sure the kids dress in warm layers at the bus stop Monday morning. They'll likley do away with the sweatshirts and jackets by noon as the sunshine warms us up to the upper 60s and low 70s Monday afternoon.



The beautiful blue skies on Monday will be somewhat fleeting. Mostly cloudy weather and cooler temperatures return Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Highs hover in the 60s for at least the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday through Saturday will be dry. Thursday and Friday mornings could be murky, but plentiful sunshine will return during the afternoon hours. Saturday will be lovely with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures remain steadily in the 60s all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful Seahawks Sunday! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We love forecasting for you!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

