Seattle weather: Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Wednesday

A cloudy start to the day, but the clouds cleared and sunshine returned this afternoon for western Washington.

Lake Union Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today were finally closer to average, though still below by a few degrees. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

We are seeing clear skies this evening, but a few showers and even thunderstorms are possible tonight along the Cascades eastward.

Radar

High pressure starts to build by Wednesday with highs slowly warming above average. We will see warmer temperatures through the first part of the weekend.

Headlines (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will remain clear and calm with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Highs Wednesday will finally warm above seasonal average, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be nice and sunny all day.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

The warmest days this week will be Thursday and Friday, with the peak heat on Friday. Slightly cooler temperatures Saturday, with highs back to the upper 60s Sunday and into the work week.