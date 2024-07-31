Seattle weather: Temperatures heating up Thursday

After patchy clouds in the morning, the sunshine finally returned this afternoon in full force and temperatures returned to average. It was the first above average temperature in 10 days for Seattle. We are going to continue to warm up through the weekend.

HEADLINES

Highs today topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s, with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see clear skies with mild overnight lows. Calm conditions with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Thursday we will see plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds through the afternoon.

FUTURECAST 5pm

Temperatures are going to soar back into the mid to upper 80s and even some low 90s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

The extended forecast is looking well above average and peaking in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast Highs 7 Day

The warm and dry weather ahead will also increase the fire risk levels, especially for central and eastern Washington. Temperatures will be very warm and there are chances of dry thunderstorms overnight Saturday into Sunday.

FIRE DANGER (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will remain sunny and dry into early next week thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. Perfect conditions for Seafair Weekend!