Seattle weather: A few showers overnight, another mild day Tuesday

Temperatures today again reached the 60s in Seattle, making for another record-setting day. The forecast is 60 degrees on Tuesday, which would make it the third day in a row of record-high temperatures for SeaTac Airport.

High temperatures across the region reached even the upper 60s along the coast and mid-60s for the northern interior. The usual high temperature for this time of year is 49F. We also saw a few more records for Quillayute and Olympia.

A few scattered showers are starting to move in this evening, and will bring light rain across Puget Sound.

Overnight lows will be mild, staying in the low 50s to the upper 40s. The wind will be a little breezy overnight into early tomorrow morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a few showers around throughout the day. More showers by the evening into Wednesday.

High temperatures Tuesday will again be very mild-- we could see more record highs again.

An atmospheric set-up atmosphere is expected from Tuesday evening into Wednesday. We will see mild temperatures, heavy to moderate rainfall, and high snow levels. We will be watching for increased flooding and landslide concerns for the next few days.

Temperatures will slowly start to moderate by the end of the week and we will be back to more average temperatures for this time of the year. Showers will also dry out a bit by next weekend.