Seattle weather: Breezy showers to kick off weekend

The Brief Friday's summer-like warmth will give way to cooler temperatures and showers on Saturday due to a cold front. Rainfall will be light, with winds gusting up to 25 mph in Puget Sound and up to 50 mph east of the Cascades. A wind advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Ellensburg and Wenatchee; mild weather returns next week.



We closed out the week with some summer-like warmth on Friday as highs topped out in the 70s and 80s. A cooler day is forecast for Saturday as a weak cold front sweeps through during the afternoon.

A weak cold front arrives Saturday afternoon with breezy showers.

The afternoon cold front will bring breezy showers to our region. Rainfall amounts will generally be light, around a tenth to two-tenths of an inch. A convergence to our north may bring slightly higher rainfall totals there.

Rain showers will hit Western Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Winds will be breezy at times as the cold pushes through. Winds in the Puget Sound lowlands will gust to near 25 mph. Winds will be higher just east of the Cascades, where they may near 50mph. A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for areas around Ellensburg and Wenatchee.

Gusty winds up to 45 mph, mainly east of the Cascades.

What's next:

After light showers and breezy winds on Saturday, skies will dry out, and the afternoons will remain mild through next week.

Light showers and breezy winds on Saturday, but drier and mild through next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

