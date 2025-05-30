Seattle weather: Damp at times this weekend

The Brief Friday will be warmer and sunnier, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, but clouds will increase overnight leading to scattered showers on Saturday afternoon. Saturday morning will be mostly dry in Puget Sound, with rain expected along the I-5 corridor in the afternoon, followed by drier weather between 3-5 p.m.; the day will be mostly cloudy and slightly breezy. Sunday will be brighter with highs in the upper 60s, and temperatures will rebound to the low 70s from Monday to Wednesday, with a chance of light showers next Thursday.



Friday is looking warmer and sunnier compared to Thursday, but showers stage a comeback in the Seattle area on Saturday afternoon.

Highs will boost to the low 80s in the South Sound with sunny weather in Seattle as well. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will rise to the upper 70s for many backyards; however, a few spots could jump to the low 80s. Later tonight, clouds increase ahead of a trough of low pressure that will spark scattered showers on Saturday.

Most in Puget Sound will be dry on Saturday morning, but rain returns to the I-5 corridor sometime into the afternoon. Between 3-5 p.m., drier weather takes over. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and slightly breezy.

Damp weather is a possibility in Seattle on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle this weekend?

What's next:

Sunday will be brighter with bluer skies. Highs remain in the upper 60s this weekend.

Temperatures rebound to the low 70s in the Seattle area between Monday and Wednesday. A light shower can’t be ruled out next Thursday.

Highs will cool to the upper 60s this upcoming weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

That’s a peek at your seven-day forecast! Enjoy your Friday.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

