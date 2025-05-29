Seattle weather: Sunny, warm to end the week

The Brief A weak cold front brought light rain and cooler temperatures to western Washington on Thursday, dropping highs by 10-20 degrees. Sunshine and summer-like warmth are expected to return on Friday as a high pressure ridge rebuilds. Another cold front on Saturday may bring showers, with skies clearing and temperatures in the low 70s next week.



A weak cold front swept through early this morning, bringing light rain and cooler temperatures to western Washington on Thursday. After seeing highs in the 80s yesterday, they were about 10-20 degrees cooler today, near the average of 68 degrees.

What's next:

A high pressure ridge once again rebuilds tonight with sunshine and summer-like warmth back on Friday.

Another disturbance and cold front will push through Saturday afternoon bringing another chance for showers. Amounts will be similar to Wednesday morning's rain, ranging between .10-.30".

After Saturday's rain chance, skies will once again clear with plenty of sunshine and highs hovering in the low 70s for much of next week.

