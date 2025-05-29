Seattle weather: Significantly cooler on Thursday with sun expected to return

The Brief Thursday will be cooler in the Seattle area with morning rain showers, clearing to sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A high-pressure ridge will bring warmer, mostly sunny weather on Friday, with temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 70s. Light showers are possible Saturday afternoon, while Sunday through mid-next week promises pleasant weather with temperatures around 70 degrees and a mix of clouds and sunshine.



Thursday will be significantly cooler in the greater Seattle area with rain showers in the morning.

A frontal system is sweeping through western Washington on Thursday morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain showers to the area.

Thursday afternoon will be drier with increasing sunshine, but high temperatures will be much cooler than Wednesday, in the mid to upper 60s.

It will be much cooler Thursday with morning showers and afternoon clearing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will it be warm in Seattle again?

Big picture view:

A ridge of high pressure will move over Washington on Friday, bringing a quick rebound in temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies for the last day of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s in Seattle.

The next chance for light showers arrives late afternoon on Saturday. This will not be a big soaker, but it could put a damper on your outdoor activities on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rain showers will hit Western Washington Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday through the middle of next week looks fantastic, with temperatures close to 70 degrees and a nice mix of clouds and sunshine.

The next seven days will be more dry than wet with temperatures close to average next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

