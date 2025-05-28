Seattle weather: Light showers, cool temperatures return

The Brief Western Washington experienced summer-like heat with highs in the 80s and 90s on Wednesday. A weak front on Thursday may bring light rain, especially along the coast, and possible thunderstorms in the mountains. Breezy winds will lower temperatures to seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the week.



We saw summer-like heat around much of western Washington today! Afternoon highs soared into the 80s and 90s today. We typically see our first 80 degree day around May 16, so we were a little behind schedule this year, but certainly not the latest we've ever seen.

Warmest day of the year so far today with highs climbing into the 80 and 90s.

What's next:

A weak front will slide through during the day Thursday. Light rain will be possible during the morning commute. The best chances for rain will be along the coast, where we could see close to .40" of rainfall. Amounts will be less in the interior regions, ranging between .10"-.20". There is even a chance of some thunderstorms in the mountains and Central Washington tomorrow.

A weak front will bring light showers to much of our region tomorrow.

Breezy onshore winds will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages. Winds will be especially breezy just east of the Cascades and into Central Washington, where gusts may range between 30-40 at times.

Breezy onshore winds will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages. (FOX13 Seattle)

After some morning showers on Thursday, we quickly dry out once again and temperatures will warm back up to the upper 70s. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the week.

A chance for light showers early Thursday with near normal temperatures into next week.

