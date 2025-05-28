Seattle weather: How hot will it get today? Here's what we know

The Brief Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year in the greater Puget Sound area, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s under sunny skies, though not breaking the 1983 record of 92 degrees. A weather system will bring a significant change on Thursday, with temperatures dropping about 15 degrees and rain showers expected in the morning, followed by drier conditions and potential thunderstorms in the Cascades. After a sunny Friday, showers are anticipated Saturday evening, while Sunday through mid-next week promises a mix of clouds and sunshine with warm temperatures.



Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far, with afternoon temperatures soaring into the 80s for most of the greater Puget Sound area.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will keep the region dry and very warm Wednesday. It will be sunny all day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How hot will it get in Seattle today?

By the numbers:

It will be warm, but not record-setting. The record for Wednesday is 92 degrees, set in 1983.

Seattle could hit 80 degrees Wednesday for the first time in 2025. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How long will it be warm in Seattle this week?

What's next:

Western Washington will be in for a big change on Thursday as a system moves in. It will be about 15 degrees cooler, with rain showers arriving for the morning commute. This will be a fast-moving system. Thursday afternoon looks drier, with sunshine returning to the Puget Sound area. We will be watching the chance of thunderstorms in the Cascades on Thursday afternoon.

After a sunny and warmer Friday, the next chance of showers hits Saturday evening.

Sunday through the middle of next week looks fantastic with a mix of clouds and sunshine and warm temps.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of 2025 so far, but temps cool quickly Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A religious group held a protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why

LIVE: Updates on Seattle's Tuesday protest, arrests, more

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.