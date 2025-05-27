Seattle Weather: Summer temperatures Wednesday, highs in the 80s

The Brief Wednesday is projected to be the hottest day of the year across western Washington. Temperatures will stay warm for several days, however some Thursday rain will pop up. Weekend conditions remain stable.



Temperatures Tuesday warmed up as expected into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures today warmed up as expected into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine!

High pressure will continue to build into Wednesday, creating offshore flow and summer-like temperatures!

High pressure will continue to build into Wednesday, creating offshore flow and summer-like temperatures!

Highs across the region will be well above seasonal average and feel more like mid-summer! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and even the 90s for the foothills and into central Washington.

Highs across the region will be well above seasonal average and feel more like mid-summer!

Highs will peak on Monday with lots of sunshine, but clouds will return by late Wednesday. Showers will be widespread Thursday morning with even a rumble of thunder over the Cascades.

Showers will taper and dry out by the afternoon, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs will warm again for the end of the week with more sunshine.

Highs will peak on Monday with lots of sunshine, but clouds will return by late Wednesday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How hot will it get in Seattle this week? Here's what we know

Suspect arrested after climbing 80 feet up WA tree

Shawn Kemp pleads guilty to 2nd-degree assault

Suspect arrested after climbing 80 feet up WA tree

Man dead after shooting in Auburn, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.