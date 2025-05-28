Hot, dry, windy WA weather raises wildfire danger concerns

The Brief The Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth has burned 64 acres and is 20% contained, with 200 personnel working to control it. Dry, hot conditions and high winds are raising concerns about an early and potentially severe wildfire season in Washington. Officials urge caution with campfires and outdoor burning, as 90% of wildfires are human-caused.



Wildland firefighters and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) continue working to extinguish the Second Creek Fire, about eight miles north of Leavenworth. The DNR said the wildfire was first reported on the afternoon of May 26. As of Wednesday afternoon, the wildfire had burned an estimated 64 acres and was approximately 20 percent contained.

"Crews have been making significant progress on the Second Creek Fire, and we’re ready for what ‘Mother Nature’ may throw at us," said Ryan Rodruck, wildfire communications manager for DNR.

Dry, hot temperatures on Wednesday were felt across Washington, and high winds were forecast for Thursday. The weather conditions raised concerns of wildfire danger on the east side of the state.

"We are only at the end of May right now, and we’re already seeing some of these extreme hot conditions," said Rodruck.

The DNR said at least 200 personnel would be staffed on the ground and in the air for the Second Creek Fire on Wednesday to battle the flames in the hot weather conditions.

Washington could see an above-average wildfire season, according to the DNR’s early estimates. However, with the Second Creek Fire already burning, Rodruck said firefighters weren’t expecting wildfires to spark so soon.

"It is early in the season. We are experiencing hot, dry conditions. It is definitely early to see these sorts of fire starts," said Rodruck. "Hot, dry days can certainly exacerbate that fire behavior. We can see increased fire activity. We can see increased fire spread."

Though the DNR said crews have resources to safely handle the Second Creek Fire, officials emphasized it is everyone’s responsibility to prevent future fires from sparking.

"Caution is absolutely warranted at this point. We need to start being careful with those campfires, being aware of what the burn restrictions are in the area you’re recreating. And also be aware of what the burn restrictions are when it comes to outdoor burning," said Rodruck.

The DNR said about 90 percent of wildfires are human-caused. Since it’s an earlier, drier, hotter start to the wildfire season, Rodruck said people should act now by creating defensible space to protect their property from flames.

"Make sure that your eaves are clear of pine needles. Make sure that you don’t have any low-hanging branches that are over your property that could start a fire. Make sure all that flammable material is moved well away from any structures," said Rodruck. "It’s incumbent upon all of us to make it as safe as possible both for our neighbors and for our firefighters."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

