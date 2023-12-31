Seattle weather: Brief break from the rain for New Year's Day

Happy New Year's Eve!

Temperatures this morning starting off about ten degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Afternoon high temperatures will be slightly cooler than Saturday as well.

This morning and early afternoon, we'll still see some isolated showers. Otherwise, mainly dry to end this Sunday and 2023. We'll stay dry through tomorrow, too.

The next opportunity we have more rain in the area will be Tuesday afternoon. This could bring us rain showers and snow showers for the mountains. Next weekend may bring more wet weather as well.

Temperatures will stay relatively stagnant in the upper 40s over the next week. Overnight lows hover the upper 30s.