Seattle weather: Calm end to weekend, chilly sun on horizon

Sunday started off beautifully. The forecast has been similar to yesterday. No weather alerts in the forecast. It's overall calm and simple for the next several days.

Upcoming sunset times across Puget Sound

This morning started off chilly for some parts of western Washington. Places like Olympia and Bellingham had overnight lows in the 20s.

Futurecast for Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. This will be the case for the start of the work week.

Queen Anne weather camera shows Seattle area clear sky conditions on Sunday afternoon

Expect plenty of sunshine with mainly clear skies today and the next few days. We expect some patchy fog for the next couple mornings — though, most of it burns off into the afternoon.

The next round of rainfall is expected at the end of next work week. By Friday, we're expecting cooler conditions with a new weathermaker that could bring rain to the weekend forecast.

7-day forecast for 01-18-26

Have a great day - and GO HAWKS!

