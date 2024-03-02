Seattle weather: Chance for rain into the work week

The unseasonably cool weather continues in our area with highs today still running in the low to mid 40's in many spots. A few locations like Port Angeles and Friday Harbor got a little warmer, into the upper 40's. We are tracking some warmer temperatures by next weekend.

A disturbance remains parked just off the coastline sending moisture into Western Washington. The low snow levels and cooler temperatures for the next few days keep the possibility of the rain/snow mix in the forecast for our lowlands. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The chance of an isolated storm remains in the forecast for tomorrow. We had a few reports of small hail this morning around Burlington and some thunder along the coastline.

Another chilly day on tap for tomorrow with afternoon highs struggling to get out of the 40's.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build in on Wednesday and stick around till Friday. A slight chance of showers returns by Saturday, but temperatures are forecast to warm a bit into the low 50's.