Seattle Weather: Clouds and rain return this weekend

We are closing out the work week with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures! Skies are forecast to be clear tonight, which means great viewing for the meteor shower. Clouds are forecast to move in over the weekend during its peak, so likely tonight will be the best view.

A great Friday night around Western Washington. No need for the rain gear tonight, maybe just a light jacket as overnight lows are forecast to dip into the 40's.

Offshore winds will continue to keep our afternoon highs on Saturday very mild before the cold front arrives in the evening with cooler air and rain.

Rain chances will increase along the coast early in the day around noon. Rain will move into the interior regions by late afternoon. Light rain is forecast in the lowlands, with some snow in the mountains.

Light amounts totaling 1-2" are possible in the passes. A convergence zone is forecast near Skagit County, so higher totals are forecast in the North Cascades.

Temperatures will take a hit behind the front on Sunday, only in the upper 50's. They will rebound quickly with sunnier skies returning by early next week.