Seattle weather: Dry start Saturday, increasing evening showers

Saturday is looking dry to start, with cloudy skies turning into rain and wind in the afternoon, a weather pattern expected to persist through the weekend.

It was a drier day with even a few sunbreaks this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies were mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s. It will be cooler over the mountains and for central Washington, with dense fog possible in some areas.

What's next:

It will be a dry start to Saturday with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be several degrees warmer than average with gusty winds along the coast and north interior.

Our next cold front will move in later Saturday, bringing more rain and gusty winds. Snow levels will start around 4000' Saturday afternoon and increase through Sunday and Monday.

A wet and mild start to the week along with gusty winds Monday. Snow levels will increase well above the mountain passes through Tuesday, which will increase the risk for rivers rising and possible flooding. Nothing major is expected right now, mainly around the Skokomish River, but we will be watching things closely.

