WA elementary school bus involved in Pierce County crash, 11 sent to hospital

A school bus carrying elementary students was involved in a crash in Pierce County on Friday morning.

A communications representative with the Franklin Pierce School District previously stated that several students were "transported with minor injuries for precautionary reasons, no serious injuries." FOX 13's AJ Janavel arrived at the scene and learned that 11 children were taken to the hospital – mostly for minor head and neck injuries – and one of them may have serious injuries.

According to the communications representative, the bus was carrying 32 Collins Elementary students. The crash reportedly happened near 128th Street East and Waller Road East.

FOX 13 crews learned that a man driving a sedan caused the crash, and the bus had the right of way. Deputies are investigating whether the driver faces charges, but he is in the hospital, so authorities have to wait to interview him.

School officials say the children who were not impacted were picked up by another bus and taken to school. Families of the children impacted have been contacted. All the students were aged kindergarten to 5th grade.

