Seattle weather: First freeze of the season possible Wednesday

Freezing temperatures are possible Tuesday night for the first time this season, as clear skies prevail into early Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will bring plenty of afternoon sunshine with cool temperatures. Highs will remain a few degrees below average.

It will be a cool Tuesday in Western Washington with plenty of afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainfall has been consistent over the past eight days, but not plentiful. Monday brought .20" of rain, which was the the most in that stretch. Seattle is still running behind for the month. The average rainfall for October is 3.91 inches.

A freeze watch is in effect tonight through early Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures are possible in the Cascade foothills and parts of the south Puget Sound and southwest interior.

The Cascade foothills and parts of the south Puget Sound and southwest interior could see temperatures fall below freezing early Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday and Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies with cool high temperatures. The rain will return Friday night through the weekend, with a chance of pass level snow on Sunday.