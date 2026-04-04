Seattle weather: Great spring weather for Easter weekend
SEATTLE - Another chilly start Saturday, with a Frost Advisory in effect for the Olympia area southward through 9 a.m. During the growing seasons, these chilly temperatures can cause damage to sensitive plants.
Another chilly start Saturday, with a Frost Advisory in effect for the Olympia area southward. (FOX 13 Seattle)
High pressure builds for the weekend, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. A few areas of patchy fog, but skies remain clear into the afternoon.
High pressure builds for the weekend, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Highs will warm to the mid to low 60s Saturday with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm this weekend into the upper 60s for some spots by Sunday afternoon.
Highs will warm to the mid to low 60s Saturday with plenty of afternoon sunshine.
What's next:
High clouds will increase Sunday as a weak system pass to our north, but offshore flow will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine and dry skies stick around this week with mostly dry skies. No major rain is expected for the extended forecast at this time.
High clouds will increase Sunday as a weak system pass to our north. (FOX 13 Seattle)
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The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.