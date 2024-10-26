Seattle weather: High wind, storm systems scattering Puget Sound region

Gusty winds pushed into Western Washington last night. Several locations reported high winds early Saturday morning with gusts between 45-65 mph. Winds are forecast to be breezy Saturday night and Sunday morning, but well below the wind advisory criteria.

The next in a series of active fronts is forecast to push into Western Washington late Saturday night. Rainfall amounts throughout the day are forecast to be around 1-2" in the lowlands, and snow levels lowering in the North Cascades Sunday night.

Pack your rain gear for the Seahawks game tomorrow. It will be a wet game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. A cool afternoon with on and off showers throughout the game.

Another round of rain to close out the weekend in Seattle with showers continuing into next week. Snow levels will continue to lower by the middle of next week with some snow flurries possible in the mountains. Right now, Halloween is looking a little soggy for trick-or-treaters.