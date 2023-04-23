Seattle weather: Major warm-up coming to Western Washington!

For today, you can expect gray skies, spotty glimpses of sunshine, slightly breezy conditions and isolated to scattered showers. There's a better chance for rainier weather tonight.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Tomorrow, isolated showers continue. Overnight and Monday, there could even be light mountain snow for the passes (particularly for White and Stevens Passes).

Tuesday will be absolutely gorgeous, featuring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

High-level clouds will mix with sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, giving us a filtered-sunshine effect.

Highs skyrocket to about 77 degrees in Seattle on Friday; that means that outlying areas could be even warmer! Some places close to the Cascade foothills (e.g. North Bend and Issaquah) could get awfully close to 80 degrees. Keep in mind, this forecast still has plenty of time to change.

The warmth hangs on Saturday, but clouds start increasing slightly. Right now, the forecast models suggest that temperatures dip to the mid 60s next Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast this week!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)