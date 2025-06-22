Seattle weather: Monday Morning Clouds with Afternoon Sunshine

Sunday was a drier day around much of Western Washington, but the clouds were slow to clear out. Much of the day was mostly cloudy. While we will start off with morning clouds on Monday, we will see more sunbreaks by the afternoon.

Monday morning clouds with sunbreaks in the afternoon.

The Sounders are expected to take on PSG tomorrow afternoon at Lumen Field. Kickoff is at noon with a great-looking forecast for the match. Sunnier skies with highs warming into the 70s. Don't forget your sunglasses tomorrow if you're heading out to the game.

The forecast for the Seattle Sounders game against PSG on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With sunnier skies forecast for Monday, afternoon highs will warm even more into the upper 70s around much of our region. Central and Eastern Washington will be warm too with highs in the 80s.

More afternoon sunbreaks will warm our afternoon highs back to the upper 70s.

The week ahead will be mild with slightly warmer than normal afternoons most days. The afternoon will cool a bit by mid-week through Friday when we see another chance of showers before another weekend warm up.