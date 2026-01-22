Seattle weather: More clouds with coastal sprinkles Thursday

The Brief A weak weather system will bring more clouds Thursday, but most areas will stay dry with only a slight chance of a coastal shower. Morning fog, including patchy freezing fog, is expected again, with chilly highs struggling to reach the low 40s. Seattle’s dry streak continues at more than a week, with cool, rain-free weather likely lasting into the weekend.



The strong ridge will weaken just enough on Thursday to allow a weak disturbance to swing through. While skies will largely remain dry, except for a stray, light shower possible along the coast, there will be more clouds through the day. Many spots will once again see a foggy start to the morning, with patches of freezing fog.

A weak disturbance will increase clouds on Thursday.

The stretch of dry days continues on Thursday. It has been well over a week since we have seen any measurable rainfall. It is likely we will tie for the second-longest stretch with 13 days of dry skies set back last year.

It has been well over a week since we've seen measurable rainfall.

What's next:

Bundle up on Thursday! Afternoon highs will struggle to climb above the low 40s.

More clouds and cooler afternoon highs are forecast for Thursday.

The cool sunshine will continue well into the weekend with no chance of rain till possibly the middle of next week. Morning lows will hover around freezing for the next several days.

Cold mornings with cool afternoon sunshine will continue into the weekend.

