Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to sun Wednesday

A few morning clouds and sprinkles turned to sunny skies in the afternoon and highs in the upper to mid 60s.

Highs Today

We saw only a few sprinkles early today, mainly along the coast and in the north interior.

Rain Since Midnight Western Washington

Winds did get gusty today, especially in Central Washington. Winds peaked at around 35 mph for Seattle and almost 50 mph for Wenatchee.

Peak Wind Gusts Since Midnight WWA

Tonight a few clouds will be around, but temperatures will be a little cooler along with calmer winds.

Regional Overnight Lows

Morning clouds start the day Wednesday and with weak high pressure building in quickly, skies will clear by midday.

FUTURECAST 7am

High temperatures will be slightly warmer, by a degree or two on Wednesday. Overall, we will still be below average.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Skies will be nice and sunny into Wednesday afternoon. Winds will also be a lot calmer.

FUTURECAST 5pm

The nicest day of the week is looking to be Thursday, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our next round of rain moves in Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Skies will be cloudier Saturday with a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon around western Washington. Skies are looking a little drier for Father's Day Sunday, but temps will still be cooler.