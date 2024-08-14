Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy and mountain storms Thursday

By
Published  August 14, 2024 7:09pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: More clouds Thursday, mountain thunderstorms possible

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

SEATTLE - Skies today have cleared, leading to plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. 

View of Seattle from Capitol Hill

Skies today have cleared, leading to plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. 

Highs today warmed back up to just below the seasonal average, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Highs today in Western Washington

Highs today warmed back up to just below seasonal average, upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will remain clear this evening, with mild overnight temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight's Low Temperatures

Skies will remain clear this evening, with mild overnight temperatures.

Skies will be cloudier Thursday, with a few sunbreaks into the afternoon and chance of mountain storms.

Cloud cover at 5pm

Skies will be cloudier Thursday, with a few sunbreaks into the afternoon and chance of mountain storms. 

The Convective Outlook for Thursday will include a chance of storms for the Cascades. This will include dry lightning and gusty winds, increasing fire danger.

Chance of storms Thursday

The Convective Outlook for Thursday will include a chance of storms for the Cascades.

An upper level low will be offshore this weekend, making its way across the Pacific Northwest, which will increase the chance of showers.

Upper Air Pattern Saturday

An upper level low will be offshore this weekend, making its way across the Pacific Northwest, which will increase the chance of showers. 

Rain looks likely Saturday afternoon through early Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms. 

Saturday 5pm Forecast

Rain looks likely Saturday afternoon through early Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms.  (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will remain below seasonal average through the weekend. A few more sunbreaks Friday afternoon after morning clouds to start the day. Sun and clouds return to begin the work week. 

The week forecast for Seattle

Temperatures will remain below seasonal average through the weekend.