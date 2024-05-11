Seattle Weather: Northern Lights Visible Tonight!

Another beautiful day with highs in the 80s again around parts of Western Washington. Winds will slowly shift to more of an onshore flow, allowing for slightly cooler temperatures today along the coastal areas.

Well….did you get to see them last night? Mother Nature put on quite a show with the northern lights. If you missed them, you have another chance tonight. Another geomagnetic storm was observed early this morning, making its way to us by tonight.

Conditions again look good for us with the best viewing possible between 10pm and 2 am. Skies are forecast to remain clear to mostly clear during prime viewing ti

Overnight lows will be mild once again, dropping into the low 50s.

We are forecasting more clouds by early Sunday morning, mainly to our south. They will dissipate during the late morning and early afternoon for another day of sunny skies. More clouds are expected by Monday.

Mother's Day looks great! Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70's as we celebrate the special moms in our lives.

A weak disturbance will pass to our north with an increase in clouds and cooler temperatures forecast for Monday. There is a slight chance for a few showers, mainly in the Cascades. Sunny skies will return later in the week.