Seattle Weather: Passing shower, sunshine and 60s Tuesday

Showers will increase this evening as our next frontal system moves in from the Northwest.

Showers will increase this evening as our next frontal system moves in from the North West.

Highs today warmed up into the low 70s, before the clouds and showers moved in, still below seasonal average.

Highs today warmed up into the low 70s, before the clouds and showers moved in.

Tonight showers will move through and lows will be in the mid to low 50s. Winds will also increase along the Straight of Juan de Fuca and northern interior.

Tonight showers will move through and lows will be in the mid to low 50s.

A few showers will be around Tuesday, but we will see plenty of sunshine. Showers will move to the Cascades by the evening hours.

A few showers will be around Tuesday, but we will see plenty of sunshine.

Highs on Tuesday will be cooler, with temperatures only warming into the upper 60s. It will also be breezy at times, with more wind east of the Cascades.

Highs Tuesday will be cooler, with temperatures only warming into the upper 60s.

High pressure will start to build on Wednesday, bringing warmer temperatures and sunny skies. The warmest temperatures will be Friday through Sunday, as flow turns offshore.