Seattle Weather: Passing shower, sunshine and 60s Tuesday

By
Published  August 26, 2024 6:41pm PDT
Seattle weather: Few passing showers Tuesday with cooler temperatures

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

SEATTLE - Showers will increase this evening as our next frontal system moves in from the Northwest.

Showers tonight for Western Washington

Highs today warmed up into the low 70s, before the clouds and showers moved in, still below seasonal average. 

Highs today in Washington

Tonight showers will move through and lows will be in the mid to low 50s.  Winds will also increase along the Straight of Juan de Fuca and northern interior. 

Tonight's Lows

A few showers will be around Tuesday, but we will see plenty of sunshine. Showers will move to the Cascades by the evening hours. 

Showers spotty Tuesday

Highs on Tuesday will be cooler, with temperatures only warming into the upper 60s. It will also be breezy at times, with more wind east of the Cascades. 

Tuesday's Highs

High pressure will start to build on Wednesday, bringing warmer temperatures and sunny skies. The warmest temperatures will be Friday through Sunday, as flow turns offshore. 

Extended Seattle Forecast

