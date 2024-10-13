Seattle weather: Rain, clouds and breezy Monday

It was a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s & 70s! We started to see high clouds streaming in ahead of the next round of showers.

Temperatures Sunday peaked in the low to mid 70s, which was almost a record high for SEA Airport!

Skies tonight will see increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will only be in the low 50s as the clouds act like a blanket keeping us warmer overnight.

Showers return on Monday as our next frontal system moves in by the morning hours. We will start to see rain by 7am along the coast, slowly making its way inland by midday. Showers will be spotty into the afternoon with cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be almost 10 degrees cooler on Monday as the cold front drops highs back to the 60s. We will also see winds a bit breezy through the afternoon behind the front, between 20-25 mph especially along the coast and north interior.

It is looking like a rather wet and cooler week ahead with several rounds of weather systems moving through the Pacific Northwest. The wettest days are currently looking to be Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of thunderstorms and breezy winds midweek. We will also see cooler air start to bring the snow levels down to the higher mountain passes later this week.