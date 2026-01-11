Seattle weather: rainy end to the weekend

An atmospheric arrives on Sunday with a soggy end to the weekend. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-5" in the mountains, 1-3" possible along the coast and about 1" in the Puget Sound lowlands. Rain will be moderate to heavy with gusty winds at times.

Snow levels will remain high, around 7500', with much of the precipitation falling as rain in the mountains. This will lead to a sharp rise in our area rivers, especially the Skokomish river near Shelton. Other area rivers will approach "action" stage.

A Flood Watch due to the excessive rainfall will be in effect for the day on Sunday near the Skokomish river.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be near normal in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

While it will be a rainy end to the weekend, sunnier skies and dry days will arrive by Wednesday,