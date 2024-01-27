Seattle weather: Rainy weekend, 60-degree temperatures possible

A soggy Saturday around Western Washington as the atmospheric river is in full swing after arriving on Friday. Afternoon highs on Saturday were 10 degree above average in a few locations, easily topping out in the upper 50's to low 60s.

Rainfall totals were the highest along the coast, southwest interior and in the foothills. 24 hour rainfall totals to this point have measured around 1" in the Cascades and foothills, around

.50" in the lowlands, and 1 to 3 inches over the Olympics.

The next round of heavy rain is pushing into the coast and across the Olympic Peninsula Saturday night. We are montioring many rivers in case we see a sharp rise along with landslide dangers and higher risk for avalanches. Rainfall amounts on the order of 1 to 3 inches, especially on the southwest facing slopes. Rain will again taper to showers late Sunday

Several locations look likely to reach the 60 degree mark on Sunday and/or Monday which would be records both days. If Seattle reaches 60, it would be the first time in 4 years we have reached 60 degree or more in January and only the 10th time in the past two decades.

The atmospheric river will push slightly north into British Columbia on Sunday evening and Monday. Another round of heavier rain will return by Wednesday when the river slides back south over Western Washington. Drier and cooler weather will return by the end of week and next weekend.