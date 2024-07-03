Seattle Weather: Record heat for holiday weekend

We enjoyed a pleasant day with near normal afternoon highs and sunny skies across Western Washington before the heat settles in during the coming days.

A ridge of high pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest over the next few days, turning up the heat in our area. The 4th of July looks nice, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Evening skies will be nice a clear for the fireworks displays around town.

A heat wave is forecast to settle into the Pacific Northwest beginning on Friday-Monday.

Puget Sound will see some of the warmest temperatures so far this season beginning Friday. Record heat is forecast for Sunday and near record warmth for Monday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Western Washington and Northeast Washington. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas around Central Washington, Spokane, Pullman, Kelso, Portland, and the Columbia River Gorge. The risk of heat-related illnesses will be elevated this weekend, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water and finding ways to stay cool.

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts Washington and Oregon this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Many people will be flocking to our area waterways this weekend for the 4th and as temperatures heat up this weekend. Remember, the water is still very cold in some spots. Always wear a life jacket to keep yourself safe. Even strong swimmers can have issues in cold water.

The Fox 13 Weather Team has issued a weather alert day for Sunday for the excessive heat. Temperatures will drop, but will still be well above average into the middle of next week.