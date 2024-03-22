Seattle Weather: Scattered showers & cooler weekend ahead

Keep your rain gear handy this weekend as we will be dodging a few showers throughout the weekend. Rain will mostly be light, but locally, heavier showers will be possible overnight Friday into early Saturday.

Snow levels will lower a bit over the weekend. A few inches will be possible at our area ski resorts.

What a difference a week makes! Last weekend we were tracking sunny skies and record warmth. This weekend and the coming days, highs will struggle to make it out of the low and mid 50's.

Chances for rain will stick around much of the week. A stronger, wetter system moves in on Wednesday bringing lowland rain, breezy winds and mountain snow. Looks like you'll need the rain ponchos for the opening day of the Mariners' season.