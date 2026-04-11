Seattle weather: Showers and cooler temperatures return for Saturday

The Brief Rain and breezy conditions will continue across western Washington Saturday, with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Snow levels remain above the passes, with only light snow possible at higher elevations. Another stronger, cooler system arrives Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and lower snow levels.



A wet start to our day Saturday with plenty of rain across western Washington. Showers will continue throughout the day, more scattered at times. Snow levels will stay above the passes at around 6000'. Mainly rain and a few snowflakes mixed in for the higher elevations are expected.

A wet start to our day Saturday with plenty of rain across western Washington.

Winds will be a little breezy at times Saturday as the front moves through, with gusts between 20–25 mph.

Winds will be a little breezy at times Saturday as the front moves through, with gusts between 20-25 mph. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today's highs will be around 10 degrees cooler compared to Friday as upper-level troughing moves into the Pacific Northwest. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s with not a lot sunbreaks for daytime heating.

Today's highs will be around 10 degrees cooler compared to Friday as upper-level troughing moves into the Pacific Northwest.

What's next:

Showers will dry out for the most part Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. We will see a few showers possible again Monday, but a cooler stronger system returns Tuesday. This system will bring highs into the low 50s, gusty winds Tuesday and lower snow levels for the passes.

Showers will dry out for the most part Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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