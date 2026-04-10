Warm spring weather gone by Saturday in Seattle

The Brief Following a warm spring day in the 70s, rain returns Saturday morning as temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees, bringing a gray and murky shift to the region. While showers will lighten on Sunday and Monday, wetter and breezier weather returns Tuesday, with potential snow impacting mountain passes through Thursday. Highs will settle into the 50s for the workweek, with chilly overnight lows in the 30s signaling a much cooler and more unsettled stretch ahead.



We saw a beautiful spring day across the region today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. Conditions stayed quiet and dry for most locations, although we did monitor the chance for an isolated shower developing from Southwest Washington up toward the Olympic Peninsula.

Please note that we're carefully watching for the possibility of thunderstorms near Oregon today and tonight. South of Portland, a few storms today could be strong to severe.

Stormy weather is possible south of Seattle and near Oregon today and tonight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Be prepared for a wet and cloudy start to the weekend in Seattle on Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead to Saturday, rain will return in earnest by the morning hours. The overall pattern will shift noticeably, bringing a gray and murky feel to the day along with temperatures dropping by about 10 to 15 degrees compared to today.

Lows will tumble to the upper 40s in Seattle early Saturday morning as rainy weather is back in action.

Additional systems keep Seattle weather active with more rain and mountain snow chances by midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Sunday and Monday, shower activity will ease somewhat, with fewer and lighter showers expected.

By Monday, Seattle weather trends a bit drier with lighter and more scattered showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Tuesday will bring another uptick in activity, with breezier conditions and wetter weather moving back into the region. We are also tracking the potential for snow developing across the mountain passes and ski resorts from Tuesday night into Thursday, which could bring travel impacts at higher elevations.

For the workweek overall, highs will settle into the 50s, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings, signaling a cooler and more unsettled stretch ahead.

Through the week, Seattle weather stays unsettled with showers, breezy periods, and mountain snow chances. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and have a lovely weekend!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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