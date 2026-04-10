Seattle weather: Warmest day of the week Friday, a few more clouds

The Brief Friday will be warm and mostly dry, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain returns Saturday as a weather system moves in, bringing cooler temperatures to western Washington. More unsettled weather is expected next week, with showers and possible mountain snow midweek.



A few morning clouds Friday as an upper-level low starts to move inland off the coast of Oregon and California. Weak high pressure will keep skies dry with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, but shower chances late in the evening for southern Washington as the trough moves further east.

A few morning clouds Friday as an upper level low starts to move inland.

Friday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

Friday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

What's next:

Showers return Saturday as moisture from the low to our south pushes rain back into western Washington. Temperatures will be cooler, but snow levels will stay above the main passes.

Showers return Saturday as moisture from the low to our south pushes rain back into western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will be drier on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. There is still a slight chance of a sprinkle, but not as much moisture as Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday, but another round of cooler showers return Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be breezy mid next week and light snow possible for the passes.

Skies will be drier Sunday, still a slight chance of a sprinkle, but mostly cloudy and cooler conditions are expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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