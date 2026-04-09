Seattle weather: Near-70 degree day again on Friday

A frost advisory was in effect earlier this morning for many of the same areas impacted on Wednesday, as temperatures dropped close to freezing and created the potential for frost formation. This alert was issued to give people time to protect sensitive plants that could have been damaged by the cold.

Despite the chilly start, conditions improved nicely through the day. High temperatures were forecast to climb into the mid to upper 60s for many spots, paired with beautiful and abundant sunshine, making for a stunning spring afternoon across the region.

Seattle weather turns cooler Saturday as clouds increase and rain moves back into the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead, temperatures will cool again overnight into early Friday, with lows expected to drop into the mid 40s. While still cool, it will not be quite as cold as the past couple of mornings, reducing the risk for widespread frost concerns.

Friday will bring another warm and pleasant day, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A noticeable shift arrives on Saturday, as cooler air moves in and clouds return. Rain is expected to redevelop, signaling the start of a wetter pattern.

Seattle weather brings light showers Sunday and Monday with steadier rain chances building again Tuesday and Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Showers will become lighter and more scattered on Sunday, with just a few lingering showers expected into Monday.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances increase again with periods of scattered showers. As cooler air settles in, there is the potential for accumulating snow in the mountains, including ski resorts and some higher passes by Tuesday night into Wednesday. There is still plenty of time for this portion of the forecast to evolve, so be sure to check back for updates.

Seattle weather may even bring mountain snow by Tuesday night into Wednesday as cooler air settles in. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meanwhile, a reminder that longer evenings are on the way — sunsets at 8 p.m. begin on April 17th, giving us even more daylight to enjoy in the days ahead.

Seattle weather pairs with longer daylight to bring extended evening light for outdoor plans. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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