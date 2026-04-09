Seattle weather: Another chilly start Thursday, with afternoon sunshine

The Brief A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Washington through Thursday morning, followed by a sunny day with above-average highs in the 60s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching nearly 70 degrees before high clouds and light showers begin to move in. An upper-level trough will bring cooler weather and scattered showers back for the weekend, including a potential for thunderstorms on Saturday.



A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Everett area, Cascades foothills and the Olympia area southward due to chilly morning temperatures through 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

A Frost Advisory in effect for the Everett area, Cascades foothills and the Olympia area southward due to chilly morning temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will see plenty of sunshine with highs warming to above average, mid to low 60s.

Thursday will see plenty of sunshine with highs warming to above average, mid to low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

After weak high pressure moves eastward on Friday, an upper level trough will move into the Northwest, cooling things down and bringing back scattered showers.

After weak high pressure moves eastward Friday, an upper-level trough will move into the Northwest, cooling things down and bringing back scattered showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will peak on Friday, reaching close to 70 degrees for Western Washington. High clouds will start to stream in on Friday with a slight chance of showers for southwest Washington. Cooler temperatures and the chance of showers return for the weekend, but they will remain more off and on. A chance of thunderstorm can't be ruled out Saturday.

Temperatures will peak on Friday, reaching close to 70 degrees for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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