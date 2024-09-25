Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Showers return later Thursday

By and
Published  September 25, 2024 10:10pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Rainy end to the week

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your 7-day forecast.

SEATTLE - It was a wet day for Western Washington as our first fall frontal system moved through Wednesday.

Rainfall totals

It was a wet day for Western Washington as our first fall frontal system moved through Wednesday.

Today's temperatures were much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s. Many spots were almost 10 degrees cooler this afternoon.

Today's Highs

Today's temperatures were much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s. Many spots were almost 10 degrees cooler this afternoon.

Showers will taper overnight with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Overnight Lows

Showers will taper overnight with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will start Thursday as most of the showers will have moved out overnight. Watch for areas of low clouds.

Clouds to start Thursday

Clouds will start Thursday as most of the showers will have moved out overnight. Watch for areas of low clouds.

Highs tomorrow will be similar as we see more clouds and later showers, temperatures peaking in the upper 60s.

Highs Tomorrow

Highs tomorrow will be similar as we see more clouds and later showers, temperatures peaking in the upper 60s.

Rain returns Thursday afternoon/evening as the next frontal system moves through Western Washington.

Showers Thursday evening

Rain returns Thursday afternoon/evening as the next frontal system moves through Western Washington.

Showers taper by Friday morning, with afternoon sunshine and cooler temperatures. Skies will remain dry with sunbreaks Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s. Sunshine will continue into the beginning of the work week, with only a slight chance of showers by midweek. 

Seattle Extended

Showers taper by Friday morning, with afternoon sunshine and cooler temperatures. 