Seattle weather: Showers return Tuesday, breezy at times

The Brief Showers move in Tuesday, spreading from the coast to the Puget Sound by the evening commute. Breezy winds of 20–30 mph are expected Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Unsettled weather continues this week, with mountain snow returning to higher passes by midweek.



Tuesday morning will start with increasing clouds along the coast with showers to start the day. The next frontal system will slowly bring the showers into the rest of the Puget Sound by the evening commute.

Winds will start to pick up Tuesday as the front moves on through, bringing gusts between 20-30 mph. We will continue to see breezy winds through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Temperatures Tuesday will be a few degrees below what they were Monday, but still above average. With less sunshine, highs will be in the mid to low 50s.

This week will be unsettled with a chance of showers each day, but temperatures will be mild. Winds will be breezy again for the weekend, but below advisory level for now. We will also see snow levels start to drop to the higher passes by midweek, bringing a few inches to places like Stevens and Mt. Baker.

