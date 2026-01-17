Seattle weather: Sunny, clear and dry for Seahawk Saturday

The Brief Sunny, mild weather is setting up for Seahawks game day, with dry conditions and highs in the low 50s. Clear skies and cool temperatures will continue through the weekend as high pressure stays over the region. Clouds and morning fog return midweek, with a chance of light showers late next week.



It was sunny and mild Friday ahead of the Seahawks Game Saturday! Clear skies into the evening with temperatures overnight cooling down into the 30s.

The Seahawk Forecast for kickoff is looking nice and dry. It will be a great day Saturday with plenty of sunshine for tailgating, highs in the low 50s. Skies will remain clear, dry and cool into the evening hours.

High pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest this weekend, bringing more sunshine, mild temperatures and dry skies.

Temperatures will be above average again Saturday with highs reaching the low 50s. It will be a nice and calm January weekend.

Sunshine and mild temperatures continue into early next week. A few more clouds move in for midweek with early fog and cool mornings. The chance of showers returns on Thursday and Friday, but nothing too heavy at the moment.

