Seattle weather: Clear and dry for Seahawks playoff game

The Brief High pressure will keep the Puget Sound dry through the weekend, with breezy offshore winds preventing morning fog and ensuring clear skies all day Saturday. Saturday's Seahawks playoff game against the 49ers at 5:00 p.m. will have clear skies and kickoff temperatures near 48°F, though it will cool rapidly into the 30s after sunset. A pattern of morning fog and afternoon sunshine returns Sunday through mid-next week, with no rain expected for at least the next seven days.



Sunshine returns to the Puget Sound area on Saturday with mild temperatures.

Breezy easterly winds through the Cascade gaps will continue. Offshore winds should prevent fog from developing Saturday morning, leading to clear skies all day.

If you’re heading to the Seahawks divisional playoff game on Saturday night against the 49ers, it should be a perfect night for football with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff. Temperatures will cool quickly once the sun goes down, so make sure to dress warm.

Clear skies and dry weather are in the forecast for Saturday night's NFC Divisional matchup in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A pattern of morning fog and afternoon sunshine returns Sunday through the middle of next week.

There is no rain in sight for at least the next seven days.

Dry, quiet and chilly weather will persist in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

