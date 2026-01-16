Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Clear and dry for Seahawks playoff game

By , , and
Published  January 16, 2026 4:33pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: Foggy start to Friday with afternoon sunshine

Temperatures Friday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s again with more afternoon sunshine. 

The Brief

    • High pressure will keep the Puget Sound dry through the weekend, with breezy offshore winds preventing morning fog and ensuring clear skies all day Saturday.
    • Saturday's Seahawks playoff game against the 49ers at 5:00 p.m. will have clear skies and kickoff temperatures near 48°F, though it will cool rapidly into the 30s after sunset.
    • A pattern of morning fog and afternoon sunshine returns Sunday through mid-next week, with no rain expected for at least the next seven days.

SEATTLE - Sunshine returns to the Puget Sound area on Saturday with mild temperatures.

Breezy easterly winds through the Cascade gaps will continue. Offshore winds should prevent fog from developing Saturday morning, leading to clear skies all day.

If you’re heading to the Seahawks divisional playoff game on Saturday night against the 49ers, it should be a perfect night for football with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff. Temperatures will cool quickly once the sun goes down, so make sure to dress warm.

A graphic showing the Seahawks game forecast in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Clear skies and dry weather are in the forecast for Saturday night's NFC Divisional matchup in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A pattern of morning fog and afternoon sunshine returns Sunday through the middle of next week.

There is no rain in sight for at least the next seven days.

Sunny skies will be on repeat in Seattle this week.

Dry, quiet and chilly weather will persist in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

