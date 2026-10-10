Seattle Weather: Sunny and cool Seahawks Sunday

The Brief Saturday morning showers will give way to clearing skies, leading to chilly overnight temperatures in the 40s (and below freezing at Snoqualmie Pass). Expect a dry, sunny Sunday afternoon with high temperatures near 60 degrees—ideal weather for the Seahawks game. Cool weather in the low 60s continues through the workweek, with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday before a warmup near 70 on Friday.



After a few morning showers on Saturday, skies will continue to clear throughout the afternoon. The clear skies overnight will allow for chilly overnight lows to dip into the 40s in many spots. Snoqualmie Pass will cool to below freezing by Sunday morning.

Chilly night with lows dipping into the 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

Sunday is looking great! Skies will be drier for the rest of the weekend with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. A few clouds will linger around the Cascades, but no rain is forecast. Dry northerly winds will keep our region rain free.

Clear and cool morning with plenty of sunshine for Sunday afternoon.

What a perfect day for some Seahawks football! Skies will be sunny for the game with cool highs nearing 60. Grab your shades, but also a layer to keep warm.

Plenty of sunshine, but cool for Sunday afternoon's game.

The workweek will remain cool with highs in the low 60s. A brief warm up for Friday nearing 70 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.

Mainly sunny, but cool week ahead. Slight chance shower on Wednesday.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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