Seattle weather: Sunny, warm start to the week

The Brief Monday temperatures are running 10 degrees warmer than Sunday as an offshore flow takes over, prompting a Heat Advisory with minimal overnight relief as lows remain near 60 degrees. A strong overhead ridge will keep the region hot and dry through Wednesday, with Tuesday expected to be the warmest day of the week due to peak offshore winds. The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday and Wednesday due to intense heat and mild overnight temperatures, though much-needed rain is expected by the end of the week.



Temperatures are already running about 10 degrees warmer Monday than compared to Sunday. The offshore flow will continue to take over and the winds shift throughout the day. We will see a few high clouds around the Puget Sound lowlands, slightly more along the coast, but not enough to help shield us from the warm summer sun.

A few high clouds expected overnight with offshore flow keeping us mild.

A Heat Advisory went into effect at 11 a.m. Monday, and we aren't expecting too much relief during the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain mild near 60 degrees by early Tuesday morning.

Mild overnight lows will make for uncomfortable sleeping weather tonight.

A strong ridge will be overhead the next few days, keeping us hot and dry through Wednesday. The offshore flow will be the strongest with the ridge directly overhead on Tuesday, making that day the warmest of the week.

A strong ridge will be overhead the next few days, keeping us hot and dry through Wednesday.

Hot temperatures in Seattle this week

The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a weather alert day for Tuesday and Wednesday as the days will be the hottest of the stretch during this time with mild overnight lows. We finally see some much-needed rain by the end of the week!

A toasty start to the week with much-needed rain on the way by the end of the week. (FOX13 Seattle)

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